Six people, including two children, killed in fire in northwestern Russia

VOLOGDA, August 12. /TASS/. A country house caught fire in a village in northwestern Russia’s Vologodskaya Region, killing six people, including two children, the Emergencies Ministry’s Main Department in the region told TASS on Monday.

The fire broke out in the Bourtsevo village. "According to preliminary information, this was the only house where people lived in this settlement, there were no neighbors there and that’s why it was too late when the fire was reported," the ministry said.

A woman told the police that her relatives had stopped answering her calls. The police arrived there to see a completely burnt house. "According to preliminary data, six people were killed in the blaze, including two children," the ministry said.

Investigators are working on the scene to establish the causes of the fire.