Bus drives into ditch in Kurgan Region, 11 injured

TASS, August 10. The number of people who suffered injuries as a result of the bus accident in Kurgan region is up to 11, a representative of the Central Regional hospital told TASS on Saturday.

"At the moment, 11 people have arrived, including one child who is in moderately serious condition. Two people are in serious condition, the rest have been injured less severely," the source said.

In turn, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported 10 injured bus passengers. The press service of the Kurgan Region Internal Affairs Ministry added that there are no casualties because of the accident. The total number of injured passengers is still calculated. Police and emergency services personnel are on the scene.

Earlier it was reported that seven passengers, including one child, were injured as a result of the bus accident. The bus carried 47 passengers. Currently, all passengers are being examined, and the authorities are looking into taking the bus out of the ditch, and transporting the passengers, that do not need medical attention to their destination.