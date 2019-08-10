Police officers injured in ammo depot blast in stable condition

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. /TASS/. The condition of two police officers injured in an explosion at an ammo depot near Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region remains stable, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS on Friday.

"The condition of two police officers remains stable, it is not critical. They are both conscious," the source said.

New explosions rocked the ammo depot near Achinsk late Friday. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a lightning strike caused explosions. According to latest reports, ten people were injured. A source in the emergencies services told TASS that the fire that resulted from the explosions, was already extinguished.

First blasts and fire were reported at the ammo depot near Achinsk on August 5, and the fire was extinguished on August 6. One person was killed in the accident, and 13 more were injured. Over 16,000 people were evacuated from settlements in the 20 km radius around the site.