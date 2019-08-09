Ammunition depot fire in Krasnoyarsk Region extinguished — source

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The fire that broke out at an ammunition depot in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Achinsk District, where a series of explosions occurred on Monday, has been extinguished, a source in the regional emergency services informed TASS.

More explosions rocked an ammunition depot in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Achinsk District on Friday evening. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, one of the latest explosions occurred when a lightning hit an ammunition stack with damaged lightning protection.

The region’s governor said the explosions occurred during a bomb disposal operation.

On August 5, a fire and a series of explosions took place on the territory of an ammunition depot of a military unit in Achinsk District in the west of the Krasnoyarsk Region. A state of emergency was declared in the district and 16,000 residents evacuated from communities within a 20-kilometer area around the emergency. The fire was extinguished on August 6. The evacuees began to return to their homes. Thirteen people were injured, medics said. According to the latest reports, one person was killed.