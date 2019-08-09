Emergencies Ministry to reinforce task force extinguishing wildfires in Siberia, Far East

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry will reinforce the task force involved in the firefighting effort in Siberia and the Far East with volunteers and heavy equipment, the ministry’s press service informed TASS on Friday following meeting of the government commission on preventing emergencies and dealing with their aftermath chaired by Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry continues to reinforce its task force. A student rescue corps consisting of 100 people is expected to arrive in the Krasnoyarsk Region on August 10. In addition, executive power bodies in the Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions have been tasked with focusing on efforts to provide the groups with heavy equipment," the ministry said.

The firefighting effort involves more than 4,000 people, over 500 pieces of equipment and 50 aircraft.

Earlier reports said that the number of settlements affected by wildfire smoke had dwindled substantially. "A total of 355 hotbeds of fire on an area of more than 1.2 mln hectares have been extinguished in three regions of Siberia and the Far East," the Emergencies Ministry added.