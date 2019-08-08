Police detain tourist bus driver involved in deadly traffic accident in southern Russia

KRASNODAR, August 8. /TASS/. The driver of a tourist bus that got involved in a deadly traffic accident near Russia’s southern city of Novorossiysk on Wednesday, has been detained, the Russian Investigative Committee’s branch in the Krasnodar region said in a statement.
"A tourist bus driver has been detained in the Krasnodar region on suspicion of causing a traffic accident that killed a woman and two children, as well as of providing services that fail to meet safety requirements," the statement reads, adding that investigative authorities would soon request a court arrest the driver.
According to the Investigative Committee, the driver went over the speed limit and failed to yield the right-of-way to a vehicle that the bus collided with before falling into a ditch.
"Investigators say that the 41-year-old driver of a bus belonging to the Ellada health resort had gone over the speed limit and failed to yield the right-of-way to a Volkswagen car," the statement said.
A criminal case was opened earlier under Article 264.5 of the Russian Criminal Code (violation of traffic rules and rules for operation of transport vehicles that resulted in the death by negligence of two or more people) and Article 238.2.b (rendering of services that fail to meet safety requirements).
The traffic accident occurred along the road connecting Novorossiysk and the Kerch Strait. According to Russia’s traffic police, a Hyundai bus and a Volkswagen Touareg car collided and fell into a ditch. The accident killed three passengers in the car and left 44 people injured. According to recent information, most of the injured will soon be discharged from hospitals but five of them are still in serious condition.