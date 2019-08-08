Police detain tourist bus driver involved in deadly traffic accident in southern Russia

KRASNODAR, August 8. /TASS/. The driver of a tourist bus that got involved in a deadly traffic accident near Russia’s southern city of Novorossiysk on Wednesday, has been detained, the Russian Investigative Committee’s branch in the Krasnodar region said in a statement.

"A tourist bus driver has been detained in the Krasnodar region on suspicion of causing a traffic accident that killed a woman and two children, as well as of providing services that fail to meet safety requirements," the statement reads, adding that investigative authorities would soon request a court arrest the driver.

According to the Investigative Committee, the driver went over the speed limit and failed to yield the right-of-way to a vehicle that the bus collided with before falling into a ditch.