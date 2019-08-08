Kindergarten staff to be awarded for saving preschoolers during Siberian arms depot blasts

KRASNOYARSK, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan will award a kindergarten director and a teacher who saved kids while explosions rocked a military storage facility near the Kamenka settlement in the Krasnoyarsk Region, a spokesperson for the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s regional branch told reporters on Thursday.

"Russian First Deputy Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan will present awards to two women, a kindergarten director and a teacher, who risked their lives to save kids from a kindergarten in Kamenka during the ammo depot explosions. The kindergarten is located close to the depot," the spokesperson said.

A fire that caused numerous explosions broke out at an ammo depot on August 5. A state of emergency was declared in the Achinsky District. Roughly 16,500 people were evacuated from communities located within a 20-km radius of the facility. The calamity’s flames were finally extinguished on August 6 and people started returning to their homes. According to medical sources, the explosions killed one and left 13 injured.