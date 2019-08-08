Heavy rains strike western India, 130,000 people evacuated — TV

NEW DELHI, August 8. /TASS/. Around 130,000 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas in the western Indian state of Maharashtra following powerful monsoon rains. The NDTV channel reported on Thursday that at least 16 people had died there last week due to water-logging incidents.

According to the channel, certain areas of Maharashtra saw the four months' amount of precipitation over the past 15 days. Kolhapur and Sangli Districts are affected the most. The local authorities called on the military to help with the evacuation of residents.

South Asia was hit by one of the most powerful monsoons in the last ten years in late June. Rainfalls and storms disrupted transport connections, damaged buildings and caused many fatalities across the country.