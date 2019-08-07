Three district courts in Moscow receive bomb threats

Meshchansky District Court Spokesperson Yulia Kotomina told TASS that an evacuation was underway. A spokesperson for the Tverskoi District Court also confirmed that an evacuation had taken place. "The court received an email with bomb threats. All personnel and visitors have been evacuated. Police are working in the building," she said.

Since the beginning of the year, numerous infrastructure facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region have received bomb threats, all of which have proved to be hoax.