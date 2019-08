MOSCOW, August 6./TASS/. Blasts at an ammo depot in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region began as a result of a fire during work to unload ammunition, the press service of the Investigative Committee told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to the investigation, a fire occurred for a yet unknown reason during on-and-off loading of ammunition. A fire brigade arriving to the site made an attempt to put out the fire, but munitions began detonating uncontrollably," it said.