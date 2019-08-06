Explosions stop at ammo depot in Krasnoyarsk region — administration

Almost 2,600 people evacuated in wake of fire at ammo depot in Krasnoyarsk region

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Explosions at an ammunition depo in the Krasnoyarsk region have stopped, the local administration told TASS on Tuesday.

"About two hours ago, we still heard the explosions. Not anymore. Explosions have stopped," the administration said.

Explosions have been reported on Monday at an ammo depot located at the military base in the Achinsk district of the Krasnoyarsk region. People were evacuated from settlements within the 20 km radius of the base. According to medics, 11 people were injured in the incident. A state of emergency was declared in the district.