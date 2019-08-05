{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Firefighters to start putting out Krasnoyarsk region ammo depot fire after explosions stop

Explosions have been reported on Monday at an ammo depot located at the military base in the Achinsk District of the Krasnoyarsk region
© OSA TV Channel/TASS
Almost 2,600 people evacuated in wake of fire at ammo depot in Krasnoyarsk region

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Firefighters can start putting out the fire at an ammo depot in the Kamenka settlement of the Krasnoyarsk region only after the munitions stop exploding, a source in the regional emergency services told TASS on Monday.

"As long as the explosions continue, the firefighters cannot come close to the depot and start extinguishing the fire," the source said, adding that aviation cannot be used for the same reason.

The source noted that explosions have continued for 9 hours. "Now, the munitions started to explode less often — once every 20-30 minutes," the source explained.

Explosions have been reported on Monday at an ammo depot located at the military base in the Achinsk District of the Krasnoyarsk region. According to medics, nine people have been injured. Evacuation is underway within the 20 km radius of the base.

