At least 16 killed, over 20 wounded in blast near Cancer Institute in Egypt’s Cairo

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. At least 16 people were killed and 21 more wounded in a blast following a traffic accident in downtown of the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Monday, local news web portal Egyptian Streets reported.

The news website announced that the blast followed a collision of several vehicles outside Cairo’s Cancer Institute and the explosion also caused damages to facilities inside the Institute.

"A preliminary statement released by the Ministry of Interior says that the explosion occurred shortly before midnight and was caused by a vehicle driving outside the Institute in the opposite direction before colliding with up to three other vehicles," Egyptian Streets reported.

The staff and patients of the Cancer Institute were immediately evacuated after the incident and the Egyptian Prosecutor General ordered to launch an urgent investigation dispatching a team of investigators to the scene.