Nearly all teenagers detained at Moscow unauthorized rally released - ombudsperson

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Almost all teenagers, who were detained at an unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow on August 3, have been released, Moscow human rights ombudsperson Tatyana Potyaeva told TASS.

"I’m in touch with the Interior Ministry, they will give us the exact figure tomorrow, this concerns dozens of minors. Now nearly all teenagers have been released," Potyaeva said. However, teenagers, whose parents do not live in Moscow, are facing some difficulties, she noted.

Most complaints sent to the ombudsperson were related to no access to lawyers, she said. "I contacted both with the Interior Ministry’s leadership and regional security department and voiced the problem and at 23.30 yesterday eleven lawyers of the Interior Ministry’s department were allowed."

According to the Interior Ministry’s department in Moscow, some 600 people were detained for taking part in the unauthorized rally in Moscow on Saturday, which drew nearly 1,500 people.

The Moscow authorities had warned the rally’s participants about their responsibility and that they must not violate the law. The police had warned about the risks of various provocations at the unauthorized rally on August 3 and called on citizens and guests of the capital to avoid participation in it.

Moscow’s prosecutors have launched an investigation into administrative offence against 15 unregistered candidates to the Moscow City Duma (parliament), who organized the unauthorized rallies on July 14 and July 27. They had ignored the warnings.