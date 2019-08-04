Ten wildfires raging on 3,700 hectares put out in Siberia’s Yakutia

YAKUTSK, August 4. /TASS/. Firefighters have extinguished 10 wildfires over the past 24 hours raging on the area of more than 3,700 hectares in Siberia’s Yakutia (Sakha) Republic.

The entire area affected by wildfires in the region exceeds 1.2 mln hectares, the regional government said in a statement released on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, eight wildfires broke out on the area of 103 hectares, seven wildfires covering the area of 732 hectares have been localized. Ten wildfires on the area of 3,751 hectares have been extinguished," the statement said.

Some 860 personnel and 96 pieces of equipment have been involved in an effort to extinguish wildfires. Five aircraft were sent to monitor the fire situation, performing 14 flights. A Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft was deployed to the Ust-Aldansky district, pouring nearly 55 tonnes of water on the blazing forest. Two Mi-8 helicopters put out fires in the republic’s west and north.

Since August 1, a state of emergency has been introduced in Yakutia’s forests. Over the past day, 108 wildfires have been registered on the area exceeding 1.2 mln hectares.