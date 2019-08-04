20 killed in Texas mass shooting - governor

NEW YORK, August 4. /TASS/. Twenty people have been killed in the mass shooting at a shopping mall in the US city of El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott informed during a press conference transmitted by the CNN channel.

"20 innocent people from El Paso have lost their lives and more than two dozen more are injured," he said. "We as a state unite in support of the victims and their family members. We want to do all we can to assist them." Abbott expressed his gratitude to law enforcement officers who arrived on the scene and managed to apprehend the suspect.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen informed that at least 26 people had been injured in the attack. He refused to confirm the name of the gunman.

Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed on Twitter that three Mexican nationals were killed and six were injured in the attack. Earlier, the Russian Consulate in Houston informed that there had been no Russian nationals among those injured or killed, expressing condolences to the families of the victims.