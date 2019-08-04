No Russian citizens hurt in Texas mass shooting - consulate

WASHINGTON, August 4. /TASS/. No Russian citizens have been injured in the mass shooting at a shopping mall in the US city of El Paso, Texas, the Russian Consulate General in Houston stated on Twitter on Saturday.

"According to the message by the El Paso police department, currently there is no information of Russian citizens being hurt in the August 3 shooting. We express our sincere condolences to the families of those killed," the consulate informed.

The El Paso police confirmed that the shooting at the Cielo Vista shopping mall had caused multiple fatalities. Earlier, NBC News informed that at least 19 people were killed and 40 were injured in the attack. One suspect is in custody.