At least 19 people killed in Texas mass shooting - TV

NEW YORK, August 4. /TASS/. At least 19 people have been killed and 40 have been injured as a result of the shooting at a shopping mall in the US city of El Paso, Texas, NBC News informed on Saturday citing law enforcement officials.

Earlier, the head of the El Paso Police Department stated that the suspect is in custody.

US President Donald Trump condemned the attack on Twitter. "Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!" Trump wrote.