MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Military planes and helicopters of the Russian Defense Ministry put forest fires out on an area of 450,000 hectares in the east Siberian regions of Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk on August 1-3, the defense ministry told reporters on Saturday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry’s aircraft extinguished blazes on more than 450,000 hectares out of 1.1 million of the total area with the uncontrolled spread of fire on August 1 through 3," the ministry said.