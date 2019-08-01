Group of tourists reported missing in Russia’s White Sea found alive - officials

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. A group of tourists from St. Petersburg previously reported missing in the White Sea in Russia’s northwestern Karelia Region has been found alive. The tourists are currently being evacuated via helicopter, local official Alexey Ukhanov informed TASS.

"We have found a group of tourists, we placed them on a helicopter, they are currently on the way to Sumsky Posad - they have their cars there," the source said.

Deputy head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Karelia Region Andrey Khimaniuk confirmed the information to TASS. "Yes, they have been found. According to the existing information, they are all alive and well, there have been no reports of anyone needing medical attention," he stated.

Ten people were reported missing earlier on Thursday. They were expected to return on July 29, but lost contact with the mainland, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s regional department said earlier.