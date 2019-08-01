Second suspect in LGBTQ activist murder detained in St. Petersburg

"The second suspect in the murder case was detained," the agency said. His custody is being decided now.

According to earlier reports, Davron Mukhamedov, Kyrgyz citizen born in 1981 with a previous criminal record of hooliganism, was already detained on suspicion of being involved in the murder. St. Petersburg’s Moskovsky District Court put him in custody on July 26.

Grigorieva’s body with stab wounds was earlier found in St. Petersburg’s Moscow District, the Investigative Committee launched a criminal case. The activist’s friends told TASS that a few months before she filed a complaint with the police on violence she had suffered at the hands of one of her acquaintances. The St. Petersburg police told TASS that they had investigated the complaints of the activist a number of times and delivered legal decisions.