Group of tourists from St. Petersburg goes missing in northwestern Russia

PETROZAVODSK, August 1. /TASS/. A group of tourists from St. Petersburg has gone missing in the White Sea in Russia’s northwestern Karelia Region. Ten people were expected to return to mainland on July 29, but there was no contact with them since then, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s regional department said.

"Contact has been lost with a group of ten tourists in Belomorsk. They last got in touch on July 24, their trip should have ended on July 29," the ministry’s press service said.

The tourists who were travelling in five canoes told rescuers on July 24 that they were aware of the storm and had enough food and drinking water to wait for it to end.

Relatives of the missing tourists told the Emergencies Ministries that they could wait for the weather to improve on one of the islands.

Currently, there are strong winds at sea. The search operation will begin as soon as weather permits.