Russian deputy defense minister arrives in Krasnoyarsk to coordinate firefighting efforts

KRASNOYARSK, August 1. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov has arrived in Krasnoyarsk on Thursday to supervise operations on combating wildfires in the region. Bulgakov heads the Defense Ministry's operational group on extinguishing wildfires.

The deputy defense minister will hold consultations with commanders of the Central Military District, representatives of the Russian Emergencies Ministry and local administration.

According to the Aerial Forest Protection Service, as of July 31 wildfires are blazing on the territory of nearly 2.8 mln hectares in the control zone (hard to access zone). Largest wildfires are registered in Yakutia (1.1 mln hectares), Krasnoyarsk (over 1 mln hectares) and Irkutsk (around 700,000 hectares) regions. Over 2,700 people, 390 units of ground equipment and 28 aircraft are involved in extinguishing wildfires. A state of emergency over forest fires was declared in Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk regions, as well as in two districts of Buryatia region and one district of Yakutia region.