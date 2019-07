Putin orders Russian Defense Ministry to take part in fighting fires in Siberia

KRASNOYARSK, July 31. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has described the wildfire situation in Siberia as complicated, adding that the forecast remained unfavorable.

"The situation is complicated. Large forest areas are on fire. Smog is hanging over a number of communities and cities," Medvedev said. "The current forecast is unfavorable."