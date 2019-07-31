Defense Ministry’s air group to start fighting fires near Krasnoyarsk Thursday morning

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry will be through with creating a special air group to fight wildfires in the Krasnoyarsk Region by 06:00 of August 1, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Control Center, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Wednesday.

"The air group’s redeployment began at 15:00 Moscow time. The group will be formed by 06:00 of August 1 for weather reasons," Mizintsev said in a distance conference at the crisis management center for eliminating wildfires on Wednesday.

The on-site group of the Central Military District will be deployed in Krasnoyarsk at 22:00 Moscow time on July 31.