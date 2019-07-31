Defense Ministry’s air group to start fighting fires near Krasnoyarsk Thursday morning

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry will be through with creating a special air group to fight wildfires in the Krasnoyarsk Region by 06:00 of August 1, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Control Center, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Wednesday.
"The air group’s redeployment began at 15:00 Moscow time. The group will be formed by 06:00 of August 1 for weather reasons," Mizintsev said in a distance conference at the crisis management center for eliminating wildfires on Wednesday.
The on-site group of the Central Military District will be deployed in Krasnoyarsk at 22:00 Moscow time on July 31.
Mizintsev added that a special group under Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov would fly from Moscow to Krasnoyarsk tonight to get down to work on site at 04:00 Moscow time.
Earlier, the Defense Ministry said it was creating a special air group for assistance in eliminating forest fires in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. The group will consist of ten Ilyushin-76 transport planes and ten helicopters equipped with airdropping devices. Their crews have the required competences and experience of eliminating wildfires in different regions of Russia.
Fires in Siberia
According to the federal forest air protection service Avialesokhrana nearly 2.8 million hectares of forest is on fire in remote areas - 1.1 million hectares in Yakutia, more than one million hectares in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and about 700,000 hectares in the Irkutsk Region. Currently 2,700 men, 390 vehicles and 28 aircraft are involved in the fire-fighting operation.
A state of emergency has been declared in four regions of Russia - the Irkutsk Region, the Krasnoyarsk Territory and two districts in Buryatia and one region of Yakutia.