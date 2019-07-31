Ten Ilyushin-76 military planes to be dispatched to Krasnoyarsk to fight wildfires

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. A group of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Ilyushin-76 planes will be dispatched to Krasnoyarsk from seven regions of the country to fight wildfires.

The Defense Ministry said in a news release on Wednesday that the special air group, commissioned to provide assistance in eliminating forest fires in the Krasnoyarsk Region, would include planes from military air transport units stationed in Taganrog, Tver, the Bryansk Region, Ivanovo, Orenburg, Pskov and Ulyanovsk.