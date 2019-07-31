Ten Ilyushin-76 military planes to be dispatched to Krasnoyarsk to fight wildfires

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. A group of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Ilyushin-76 planes will be dispatched to Krasnoyarsk from seven regions of the country to fight wildfires.
The Defense Ministry said in a news release on Wednesday that the special air group, commissioned to provide assistance in eliminating forest fires in the Krasnoyarsk Region, would include planes from military air transport units stationed in Taganrog, Tver, the Bryansk Region, Ivanovo, Orenburg, Pskov and Ulyanovsk.
Also, the firefighting air group will incorporate ten helicopters equipped with water dropping devices.
The Defense Ministry has created a special on-line crisis management group at the National Defense Command Center for controlling the situation near Krasnoyarsk. The Defense Ministry’s special team under Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov is flying to the fire-stricken region.