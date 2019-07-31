Iranian sailors hospitalized in Russia’s Astrakhan are getting better

ASTRAKHAN, July 31. /TASS/. The crew of the Iranian vessel Tina, who were earlier hospitalized in the Russian city of Astrakhan, are responding to medical treatment, an official in Iran’s Сonsulate General told TASS on Wednesday.

The Iranian sailors requested medical assistance in the port of Astrakhan overnight into July 30. Ten of them were hospitalized. Russia’s consumer watchdog said later that the Iranians had been diagnosed with an intestinal infection.

"The Iranian consul general has set off for the hospital to meet with the sailors. An intestinal infection is suspected in eight cases. However, doctors say that all of them are responding to medical treatment, they are already feeling better," the consulate official stated.

A hospital source confirmed to TASS that "the sailors are in stable condition, but suspicion remains that their disease was caused by a virus."

According to earlier reports, there were 14 crew members aboard the vessel. A regional emergency source told TASS that the crew included one Russian national, two Ukrainians and 11 Iranians. Only Iranian nationals had to be taken to hospital.