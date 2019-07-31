Kyrgyz first responders discover belongings of missing Russian climber

BISHKEK, July 31. /TASS/. Rescuers have discovered the belongings of the Russian climber who had gone missing in Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz Emergencies Ministry’s press service reported on Wednesday.

"The Russian’s bag and visiting card were found on Lenin Peak at an altitude of 6,300 meters. A group of 22 employees of our ministry and a search aircraft were deployed to the specified region," the report says. It notes that the search for the Russian citizen continues.

A Russian climber, born in 1974, arrived in Kyrgyzstan in mid-July to mount Lenin Peak, which is 7,134 meters high, located in the Osh Region. Last time he communicated with the tourist company that had organized his trip on July 27. At that moment he was at an altitude of 5,000 meters.

Rescuers of one of Kyrgyzstan’s private specialist company are also taking part in the search and rescue operation for the Russian climber.