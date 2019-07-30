High danger of fire in north-east to remain in Irkutsk Region in coming days

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. A high and sometimes extreme level of fire danger in the north-east of the Irkutsk Region will remain until the first days of August, chief specialist of the Meteorological Office Marina Makarova told TASS on Tuesday.

"We do not expect any rains yet. The Irkutsk Region is in the area of high pressure, so today and tomorrow there will be no precipitations. Light rains are forecasted just on August 1. Rains will start a little bit earlier in the Krasnoyarsk Region. However, heavier rains are needed for such fires. A high, in some places extreme, fire danger will be preserved in the Irkutsk Region in the coming days; the situation will be less difficult on the territory of the Krasnoyarsk Region," she said.