Prosecutors find negligence on part of regional officials following deadly camp fire

KHABAROVSK, July 30. /TASS/. The Prosecutor’s Office in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region has found negligence on the part of officials from the regional Education Ministry following a deadly fire in the Holdomi children’s camp and the beating of a child in another camp, the Office issued a statement.

"Officials from the Ministry of Education and Science failed to properly perform their duties while arranging children’s vacations in the Holdomi and Spetsnaz Deti camps. The regional Prosecutor’s Office has requested investigative authorities to open an investigation under Article 293.3 of the Russian Criminal Code [deadly negligence]," the statement reads.

The regional Prosecutor’s Office continues a probe into the deadly fire while the tent camp in the Verkhnyaya Ekon settlement remains shut down. In addition, children were sent home from the Spetsnaz Deti camp where a kid had been badly beaten.

The fire in the tent camp at the Holdomi ski complex occurred overnight into July 23. As many as 20 out of the camp’s 26 tents burned down. The blaze, which scorched 2,400 square meters, killed four kids.