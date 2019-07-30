Rescuers in Russia's Buryatia start search of tourists in distress

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. A group of first responders flew in a Mi-8 helicopter to search for 12 tourists who had previously reported that they cannot independently leave the far-to-reach area near the crossing of the Urik and Dayalyk Rivers in Buryatia, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry’s regional main directorate told TASS.

Earlier, the Public Safety Answering Point of the Okinsky district in the Buryatia Region reported that a member of the group died of exposure to cold during the rafting down the Urik River. Initially there were plans to deploy a land rescue group to the tourists.

"The weather made it possible to use aircraft, and today rescuers from the Baikal Search and Rescue Detachment went to the supposed location of the group aboard a Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry," the press service said, noting that there is still no contact with the tourists.

Last week floods started in Buryatia due to heavy rains. Water inundated roads, yards and basements in four districts of the region.