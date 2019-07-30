Wildfires sweep through 96,500 hectares in Russian regions

More than one million hectares of woodland hit by fires in Siberian Krasnoyarsk region

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Over 130 wildfires are blazing on the territory of nearly 96,500 hectares in Russian regions, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As of 12am on 30 July 2019, 137 forest fires are reported on the territory of 96,445 hectares, including 58 wildfires in forests on the territory of 71,836 hectares in the Irkutsk region and 36 wildfires in forests on the territory of 19,552 hectares in the Krasnoyarsk region. Active firefighting efforts underway," the press service said.

On Monday, wildfires were reported on the territory of 89,500 hectares. Forest fires are also reported in natural reserves in the Krasnoyarsk, Khabarovsk, Buryatia and Irkutsk regions.

Over 2,800 people and 363 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing forest fires.

The Aerial Forest Protection Service said that 328 wildfires swept through 2,7 mln hectares in hardly accessible areas

The state of emergency over wildfires was declared in the Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions, as well as in parts of the Buryatia and Yakutia regions.