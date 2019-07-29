280 people evacuated in Amur Region in one day due to floods

On July 25, an emergency situation was launched in the Amur Region due to a flood caused by heavy rains. According to updated information published on the regional government’s website on Monday, 1,356 people, including 476 children, were evacuated from the inundated communities. A total of 487 people, including 173 children, are staying in temporary accommodation centers, and 869 people, including 303 children, moved to their relatives.

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, July 29. /TASS/. About 280 people have been evacuated in one day due to floods in the Amur Region, the regional government reported on its website on Monday.

"Aircraft from the airbase delivered one tonne of food products, 950 liters of water and 200 liters of fuel and lubricant materials to the affected communities. Two hundred and eighty people, including 126 children, were evacuated," the report says.

This information was voiced at a session of the commission for preventing and eliminating emergency situations which Primorsky Region Governor Vasily Orlov held on Monday. The flood situation in the region, the fight against the disaster, the residents’ evacuation and the operation of temporary accommodation centers were also discussed at the session.

"Today we worked in Svobodny and the Svobodnensky district. The main problem is people’s unwillingness to leave their premises and evacuate. Still, people understand that when water reaches the community it will be much more difficult to take them away, and aircraft will be needed, which will create additional loading <...>. We examined the temporary accommodation centers: all of them comply with the requirements, and people feel comfortable there. They also have to solve issues of providing security for cattle in villages beforehand: citizens often remain in communities because they do not want to leave the animals without attendance," the governor said, according to the statement.

Orlov called for convincing people more actively to leave their homes and attracting police and employees of the Russian National Guard Troops Service for this purpose. Amur Region Minister of Forestry and Fire Safety Alexei Venglinsky reported about the current flood situation. Fourteen communities, 584 dwelling houses and 820 residential yards remain inundated in the region, he said. The flood crest is in the Mazanovo village area, Mazanovsky district.

"Evacuation events continue on the territory of the region. One hundred and sixty-one people were evacuated in one day to the town of Svobodny. Twenty children from Krasnoyarovo were sent to a sports camp in Svobodny," acting head of the Mazanovsky district Raisa Shafikova said, according to the statement.