No crisis situation with wildfires in Russia, says official

KRASNOYARSK, July 29. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Forestry Agency has not registered any crisis situation with forest fires in Russia. To date, fires have affected 2.3 mln hectares of forests, which is two times less than in 2018, the agency’s acting head Mikhail Klinov told reporters in Krasnoyarsk on Monday.

"We have more fires than in 2018, but, as for the area, it is almost two times less compared to last year. There is no crisis in the fire situation in Russia, that’s for sure. The same is true of the Siberian Federal District and the Kranoyarsk Region," Klinov said, adding that the total area of wildfires in Russia was 2.3 mln hectares.

More than 3,000 people, 500 pieces of equipment and 60 aircraft are currently involved in the firefighting effort.

According to Klinov, the total area of forest fires in the Krasnoyarsk Region is 985,000 hectares. He noted that around 400 smokejumpers from the Aerial Forest Protection Service were involved in efforts to extinguish wildfires in the region.

"About 600 people currently extinguish wildfires. We will probably increase that number by 100-150 people," regional Forestry Minister Dimitri Maslodudov informed TASS. He added that there were no imminent threat to inhabited communities.