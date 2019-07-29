Repatriation of Russian boxer’s body from US delayed for several days

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The process of repatriating the body of Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev, who died in the US last week as a result of injuries he sustained in the ring, has been postponed for several days due to problems with paperwork, a source in the Russian Boxing Federation told TASS on Monday.

Earlier reports said the body could be sent to Russia on Tuesday.

"The body will be sent to St. Petersburg either on Wednesday or on Thursday. The process has been delayed over a few problems with paperwork," the source said.

Dadashev, 28, was hospitalized after suffering a brain injury in his IBF light-welterweight fight against Puerto Rican boxer Subriel Matias in Oxon Hill, Maryland, USA, on July 19.

The Russian boxer’s team threw in the towel in the 11th round due to Dadashev’s rapidly worsening condition. After leaving the ring, the Russian started vomiting and lost consciousness. He was hospitalized in critical condition, diagnosed with severe brain swelling and underwent emergency brain surgery. Dadashev died on July 23.

Maxim Dadashev, also known as Mad Max, had a professional boxing record of 13 wins and one loss, with ten of his wins coming by knockout. Dadashev suffered his only defeat in the fight against Matias.