Children injured in Russian Far East campsite fire discharged from hospitals

KHABAROVSK, July 29. /TASS/. The children who were hospitalized after a fire had broken out in a campsite of the mountain-skiing complex "Kholdomi", located in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region, have been discharged from hospitals, the Russian Health Ministry’s Instagram account announced.

"At 15:00 (local time), July 29, 2019, no children who had been injured in the Kholdomi campsite fire were in hospital care. <…> The chidren were discharged today," the post reads.

Yesterday, two children remained in hospitals.

The fire in the campsite broke out on July 23. Four children died, six more kids needed medical care, five adults sustained minor injuries. The fire ravaged 2,400 square meters, 20 out of the camp’s 26 tents were burned down.