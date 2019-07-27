Light airplane crashed in Moscow Region, two people probably killed

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. A light airplane has crashed in the Serpukhov district, Moscow Region, an emergency source told TASS on Saturday.

"The crash occurred near the village of Drakino. According to preliminary information, there were the pilot and a passenger on board; they both could have been killed," the source said.

The Main Directorate for the Moscow Region of the Emergencies Ministry confirmed to TASS that a light two-seat aircraft had crashed near the village of Drakino. "It fell into a quarry with water. The state of the people on board the aircraft is to be determined," the source said. The type of the plane and its route are unknown yet either.