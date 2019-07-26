About 100 drug dealing gangs eliminated on Hainan in first half of 2019

HAIKOU, July 26./TASS/. The Hainan authorities in the first six months of this year eliminated about 100 groups engaged in the sale of illicit psychotropic substances, the Hainan Daily reported.

According to the publication, the law enforcement authorities of the province during this time opened 830 drug sales cases. The police detained more than 1.4 thousand criminals, having withdrawn from circulation 9.3 kg of various narcotic substances.

Since the beginning of 2019, special operations to combat drug manufacturers and dealers have intensified on the Island of Hainan. During this time, the police conducted inspections of 4.500 of bars, nightclubs and other places of entertainment. Within six months, more than 2.700 people suffering from drug addiction have gone through rehabilitation.

China has very tough drug laws. The maximum penalty for the production and sale of, for example, more than 50 g of heroin, can result in the death penalty.

Yunnan province in the southwest is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking in China, with Guangdong bordering Hainan in the north. Drugs from South-East Asia are being smuggled to China through these regions, mainly from the Philippines and Myanmar.