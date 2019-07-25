Court arrests owner of Holdomi children’s camp following deadly fire

According to earlier reports, the director and the owner of the camp, Maxim Kuznetsov and Vitaly Burlakov, were detained following the fire under Article 238.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (the provision of services that fail to meet safety requirements). Kuznetsov was placed into custody earlier on Thursday. Another case was opened under Article 293.3 (negligence) against Senior Supervisor at the Emergencies Ministry’s regional branch Eduard Novgorodtsev. Both cases have been combined into one.

The fire in a tent camp at the Holdomi ski complex occurred overnight into July 23. As many as 20 out of the camp’s 26 tents burned down. The blaze killed four kids, leaving 13 people injured, including eight children. On July 24, the regional authorities declared a three-day morning for the victims of the fire.