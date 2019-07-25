Two children injured in tent camp fire in Russia’s Far East remain in hospital

"As of July 25, 2019, two children who were in the camp at the Kholdomi ski resort when the fire broke out are undergoing treatment in the regional children’s clinical hospital named after Professor Piotrovich," the press service said.

KHABAROVSK, July 25. /TASS/. Two of the children who sustained injures in the deadly tent camp fire at the Kholdomi recreation center in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Region continue to receive medical treatment at the regional clinical hospital, their condition is satisfactory, the press service of the regional Ministry of Health told reporters on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the children’s condition is satisfactory. "They were diagnosed with mild carbon monoxide poisoning. Psychologists are working with them. Both children are expected to be discharged from the hospital at the beginning of next week," the ministry’s press service said.

Meanwhile, a source in the camp’s administration informed TASS that all children had been evacuated from it. "All children have been evacuated by now," the source said.

A fire in a tent camp at the Kholdomi recreation center in the Khabarovsk Region was reported on Monday evening. According to the latest information, 13 people were injured, including eight children, four of whom died. Five adults sustained minor injuries. The blaze spread to the area of 2,400 square meters: 20 out of 26 tents burned down and six were damaged.

The regional authorities declared a three-day mourning starting on July 24.