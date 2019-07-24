Condition of children hospitalized after tent camp fire in Russia’s Far East satisfactory

KHABAROVSK, July 24 /TASS/. The condition of children, who sought medical assistance after the deadly tent camp fire at the Kholdomi recreation center in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk region, is satisfactory, a spokesperson for the region’s governor and cabinet told reporters on Wednesday.

"Two children suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning were taken to the Regional Children’s Hospital. Their condition is said to be satisfactory. The children were hospitalized without their parents, they gave their consent to transportation and hospitalization," the source said, adding that the children were flown by a helicopter.

The regional hospital in the Khabarovsk Territory’s town of Solnechny, where a girl was hospitalized in the state of shock after the fire, said the patient is now feeling better.

"Everything is fine, the condition is satisfactory. She is expected to be discharged today," a hospital source said, adding that the girl’s parents were staying beside her.

A fire in a tent camp at the Kholdomi recreation center in the Khabarovsk Region was reported on Monday evening Moscow time. According to the latest information, 12 people were injured, including seven children, four of whom died. Five adults received minor injuries. The blaze spread to the area of 2,400 square meters: 20 out of 26 tents burned down and six were damaged.

The Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal case under Part 1 Section 109 ("Infliction of death by negligence") and item "B" Part 2 Section 238 ("Providing services that fail to comply with consumer life and health safety requirements") of the Russian Criminal Code. The fire could have been sparked by a failed radiator.

The regional authorities declared a three-day mourning starting from July 24.