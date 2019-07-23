Director of children’s camp in Khabarovsk Region detained over fire

"Yes, that’s true. An investigator detained me under Section 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code [as a suspect]. I have not been familiarized with case files yet," he told TASS over the phone.

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Director of the Holdomi children’s camp Maxim Kuznetsov has been detained in the case of a fire, which claimed the lives of three children.

Death toll in a campsite fire in Russia's Khabarovsk region of rises to four

A phone call reporting a fire at a camping site in the Khabarovsk Region came on Monday evening. A total of twelve people were injured, including seven children, three of them died.

The area affected by the fire amounted to 2,400 square meters. Twenty of 26 tents were burned, six were damaged.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Section 109 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Causing death by negligence") and under Part 2 of Section 238 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of safety of consumers’ life and health").