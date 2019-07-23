Blaze-stricken children's camp avoided checks due to tax regime

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Holdomi recreational center in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region, where a fire broke out on Monday, was included in a Priority Social and Economic Development Area (PSEDA), which made it possible for it to avoid a number of inspections, senator from the region, Elena Greshnyakova, said at a meeting of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) on Tuesday.

Death toll in a campsite fire in Russia's Khabarovsk region of rises to three

"The Holdomi enterprise registered for a self-employed entrepreneur was included in a PSEDA, which saved it from a number of inspections," the senator explained.

A phone call reporting a fire at a camping site in the Khabarovsk Region came on Monday evening. The area affected by the fire amounted to 2,400 square meters. Twenty of 26 tents were burned, six were damaged.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Section 109 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Causing death by negligence") and under Part 2 of Section 238 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of consumers’ safety, life and health").