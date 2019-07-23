Camping site fire in Khabarovsk Region leaves 12 injured, says Ministry of Health

"The fire at a children’s camping site near the Kholdali inhabited community in the Khabarovsk Region has left 12 people dead, including seven children. One child was killed. Outpatient care has been provided to five people (all of them adults). A total of six children were hospitalized, one of them was discharged from the hospital on July 23, 2019," the ministry’s press service reported.

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Twelve people, including seven children, have been injured in a blaze at a camping site in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region, one child was killed, the Russian Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, inpatient care is being provided to three children with thermal burns who are in critical condition. Two others with combustion products poisoning are in satisfactory condition. "The patients are non-transportable. Full medical care is being provided. The medical facility, which delivers medical care to those injured, has been fully provided with donated blood and its components, blood substitutes as well as drugs and medical devices," the press service added.

Local specialists provide psychological and psychiatric counselling to relatives of the injured individuals. An additional team of six psychiatrists and psychologists is expected to arrive in the area from Khabarovsk soon.

"Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova controls the provision of medical care to those injured," the ministry noted.

A phone call reporting a fire at a camping site in the Khabarovsk Region came on Monday evening. The area affected by the fire amounted to 2,400 square meters. Twenty of 26 tents were burned, six were damaged.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Section 109 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Causing death by negligence") and under Part 2 of Section 238 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of consumers’ safety, life and health").