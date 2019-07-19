Putin unsatisfied with pace of accommodation of Irkutsk Region flood victims

BRATSK, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his dissatisfaction with the pace of accommodation of people displaced in the wake of the Irkutsk Region floods after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told him that several local residents had to stay at the apartments of their relatives.

"A woman with children said today: 'I live with relatives now, it’s all good for now, but I would like to receive temporary accommodation somewhere while you work on improving my living conditions,'" Mutko said.

"She didn’t say anything good. On the opposite, there is nothing good about it," Putin reacted.