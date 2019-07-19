Eight injured while evacuating from plane at Moscow airport

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Eight passengers were injured during evacuation, ordered when smoke filled the cabin of a plane at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, a spokesperson for the Moscow Region’s emergencies service told TASS.

"Eight people were injured while evacuating with the help of inflatable slides," the source said, adding that two of them were hospitalized.

Another emergencies source told TASS that none of the injured was diagnosed with serious wounds.

"There are no children among the injured. The majority of them received scratches and bruises. One person was hospitalized with a dislocated ankle, the other - with a hypertensive emergency," he said.

"While the Boeing-747 en route to Yerevan was taxiing to the runway, the crew signaled about smoke in the cabin," the Moscow region emergencies service said.

Pilots cancelled the takeoff, passengers were evacuated and taken to the airport.

According to rescuers, there were 187 people on board the Nordwind Airlines flight. However, the Sheremetyevo Airport’s press service said the plane had 173 passengers and 6 crew members. All of them were taken to the airport’s Terminal F, where they received hot meals and necessary assistance.

The emergency response efforts are now over, the Sheremetyevo Airport’s press service said.

Rescuers found no signs of fire or smoke in the cabin. Another plane is being prepared for the flight and is expected to take off at 04:40 Moscow time.

Russia’s civil aviation watchdog, Rosaviatsiya, said the captain’s decision to abort the takeoff was justified.

"The pilot-in-command made a grounded decision to abort the takeoff, leaving the runway vacant," the watchdog said in a statement.

"In order to investigate the causes and circumstances of this air incident, a special Rosaviatsiya commission has been created. The commission has begun its work," the federal agency said.

A civil aviation source told TASS that the plane underwent all the required pre-flight checks and was deemed ready for the flight.

"The plane underwent all pre-flight procedures. There were no concerns about its technical condition," the source said. "It is now being established where the smoke in the cabin came from.".