Scores of houses remain flooded in Irkutsk region — Russian Emergencies Ministry

IRKUTSK, July 18. /TASS/. Fourty-four residential houses in the town of Tulun in the Irkutsk region remain flooded, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional department told TASS on Thursday.

"One settlement remains flooded — the town of Tulun. Fourty-four residential houses remain flooded, with 110 people affected, including 22 children," the press service said.

Another nine people have sought medical assistance in the last 24 hours, and seven of them were hospitalized. Since the end of June, 4,630 sought medical assistance in flood-stricken areas, and 763 people have been hospitalized, including 164 children.

Flash floods in the Irkutsk region started at the end of June after torrential rains in the region. A total of 107 settlements and over 10,800 residential houses were affected by floods. Nearly 140 houses remain flooded in the settlement of Tulun. Twenty-five people died in the floods, and nine people remain missing.