Criminal cases launched after massive children’s poisoning in Crimean camp

SIMFEROPOL, July 17. /TASS/. Investigators of the Main Investigative Directorate for Crimea of the Russian Investigative Committee launched criminal cases on the poisoning of children and youth leaders in the Luchisty camp in Yevpatoria, the directorate’s press service told journalists on Wednesday.

"The investigative bodies of the Russian Investigative committee for the Republic of Crimea launched criminal cases for crimes under Part 1 Section 238 (‘Providing services that fail to comply with consumers’ life and health safety requirements’) and Part 1 Section 236 (‘Violation of sanitation and epidemiological rules’) of the Russian Criminal Code," the report says.

The incident in the children’s camp

The press service of Crimea’s Ministry of Health earlier reported that by 8:00 Moscow time 54 people were taken to the Yevpatoriya State Hospital after poisoning: 49 children and five youth leaders. They are in moderate condition.

The Luchisty children’s camp is located on the western Crimean shore 8 km off Yevpatoria, in the village of Zaozernoye.