Wildfires sweep through 183,000 hectares in Russian regions

Over 110 wildfires registered in Russian natural reserves since start of 2019

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. Wildfires are blazing on the territory of over 183,000 hectares in Russian regions, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Tuesday.

On Monday, wildfires were registered on the territory of 154,900 hectares.

"As of 12am on 16 July 2019, 205 forest fires are reported on the territory of 183,498 hectares, with active firefighting efforts underway," the press service said. "Sixty-nine forest fires are registered in the Krasnoyarsk region on the territory of 71,739 hectares, and 41 wildfires are registered in the Irkutsk region on the territory of 50,605 hectares," the press service added.

Large forest fires are also reported in the Kamchatka, Magadan and Chukotka regions. Wildfires are also registered in ten other regions.

Over 3,500 people and 519 units of equipment are involved in extiguishing forest fires.

The state of emergency over wildfires was declared in the Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions, as well as in parts of the Zabaikalsky, Irkutsk, Buryatia and Yakutia regions.