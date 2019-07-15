Wildfires scorch nearly 155,000 hectares in Russia’s regions

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Firefighters are extinguishing around 160 wildfires on a total area of almost 155,000 hectares across Russia, the press service of the Federal Aerial Protection Service reported on Monday. The day before the area affected by fires amounted to 144,500 hectares.

"As of 00:00 Moscow time on July 15, 2019, 160 forest fires were raging on a total area of 154,940 hectares, including 40 fires in the Krasnoyarsk Region (70,771 hectares) and 40 fires in the Irkutsk Region (45,307 hectares). Work to extinguish them was in progress," the press service said.

Large fires have been registered in the Magadan Region, the Chukotka Autonomous Region, Kamchatka, the Trans-Baikal Region and Buryatia.

The firefighting effort involves more than 3,300 people and 428 pieces of equipment. As many as 72 aircraft are monitoring the situation and 35 extinguish fires. A total of 50 wildfires on a total area exceeding 3,300 hectares have been extinguished over the past 24 hours.

A state of emergency is currently in effect in the Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk regions, the Trans-Baikal Region, Buryatia and the Sakha (Yakutia) Region. Special fire prevention rules have been introduced in 41 regions throughout Russia.